Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Thunder superstar's availability (Apr. 8) 

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren should be available to start against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center. The big man has missed two of his team's last 10 games but is not on the injury list for the Thunder, per ESPN, who are hosting the Lakers in back-to-back games.

After starting the last four games for the franchise, Holmgren last missed a game at the end of March when the Thunder hosted the Pacers at home. The former Gonzaga star was rested for that game to manage a recurring hip injury. However, since then, the star has started all games in April and should be in the starting five once again.

Having already qualified for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West, the Thunder have the flexibility to rotate players. However, given that they have lost their last two games, the team will be looking to return to winning ways before the postseason starts at the end of the month. Additionally, the matchup with the Lakers is their last fixture at home as they end their regular season with three games on the road.

Chet Holmgren, who has missed 54 games this season with various injuries, should start this fixture against the Lakers. The center is an important part of the Thunder roster and will need to be up to speed before the playoffs. Per Thunder on SI's Rylan Stiles, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell and Nokila Topic are ruled out of Tuesday's game.

Furthermore, the Lakers beat the Thunder at home on Sunday, with Holmgren having a mediocre game at best. The 7-foot-1 star recorded 10 points and three rebounds while suiting up for 25 minutes during the 126-99 loss. While not the worst stat line, the center could do more damage against the Californian team, given that their only available center is Jaxson Hayes.

Chet Holmgren's performances so far in an injury-hit campaign and where to watch

The OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren has been unlucky with injuries ever since he was drafted to the NBA in 2022. Rupturing his tendon in his foot, he missed out on the entirety of the 2022-23 season during his rookie season. While he did start all 82 games last term, he has suffered injuries once again as he's missed 54 games so far.

Holmgren initially started the season fully fit, as he was in the starting five for his team's first 10 games. However, the star center suffered a huge fall against the Warriors in November, leaving him out of action for over a month.

Despite making a return in February against the Raptors, Holmgren had already missed 40 games by then. Going to miss another 14 games in the coming few months; the hip injury has been a recurring one and has halted an otherwise great campaign for Chet Holmgren.

Averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, the center could have done more if not for his injury-laden campaign. Despite this injury, the OKC Thunder have performed tremendously as they look to beat the Lakers in their final home game.

Fans can watch the action live on the SportsNet LA and FDSOK networks, while fans online can live stream the game via the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

