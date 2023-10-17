Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update from the Oklahoma City Thunder (17th October)

Chet Holmgren has had an impressive start to his 2022-23 season by showcasing his potential in the ongoing preseason games. In the two games he has played so far, he notched up 21 points and nine rebounds in Oklahoma City Thunder's 122-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs, followed by 16 points and four rebounds in the team's loss to the Detroit Pistons. Up next, the young center will face the Milwaukee Bucks after being rested in OKC's previous game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Holmgren will be available to play against the Bucks on Tuesday, October 17, at the Paycom Center. The news was confirmed by Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder. Adding to this was Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault who said all the players who were rested in the team's loss against Charlotte would lace up against the Bucks.

In the two games so far, the Thunder starters have shown promise and Holmgren in particular has transitioned smoothly from recovery to intense action. Their defense will be their biggest strength heading into this season as they open their regular season campaign against the Chicago Bulls on October 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Chet Holmgren the star the Oklahoma City Thunder needs?

The addition of Chet Holmgren by the Thunder was widely regarded as one the best off-season additions in the Northwest Division. The 21-year-old's skillset was what OKC missed last season as he is a two-way player who can impact both ends of the floor. Add his elite rim-protection skills and his tenacity when matching up against big names, Holmgren has all the potential to single-handedly play a role in the Thunder's playoff aspirations this season.

He spent one season at Gonzaga where he was a force, winning Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Conference honors in the WCC. The numbers were impressive as well as he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks.

After missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to a Lisfranc injury, Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick, now appears to be in top shape for the grueling 82-game season, and the Thunder front office remains supremely confident in their rookie. He gave a glimpse of what he was capable of in the preseason, and now his health plays a key role in the team's fortunes this season.

It's safe to say that the hype around Chet Holmgren is massive and how he fares with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey over the course remains to be seen.