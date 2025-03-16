Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Thunder center's status (Mar. 16)

The OKC Thunder will make a short trip to Fiserv Forum for the final time this season as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The visitors will be looking to extend their 12.5-game lead at the top of the Western Conference table. Thunder center Chet Holmgren will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he is available for the contest.

The visitors are struck with injuries as several players are currently sidelined and likely to miss this weekend's matchup. Mark Daigneault’s men go into the game with a list of eight potential absentees.

Chet Holmgren is listed as day-to-day and his availability will be known closer to the tipoff. The 7-footer has been a staple on the Thunder’s injury report this season. He played only 21 of the first 67 games, missing nearly three months of action. However, since his return on Feb. 11, he has been impressive, averaging 15.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, and 1.9 apg so far.

The Thunder have been carefully managing his availability with frequent rest, making sure he'll be fully fit and able to play more minutes during the playoffs. He missed the Thunder's Saturday game against the Pistons due to rest.

Other than Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng (calf), Aaron Wiggins (illness) and Luguentz Dort (groin) might also be game-time calls as they are all listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Alex Ducas (back), Ajay Mitchell (toe) and Nikola Topic (knee) are out due to long-term injuries. Jalen Williams is still working through a right hip strain and will miss his third straight game as well.

Despite injury woes, the Thunder (55-12) have plenty of strength left on their roster, with talents such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein ready to go.

Chet Holmgren stat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Despite being drafted in 2022, Chet Holmgren has only played two games against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2022-23 season, he missed both matchups due to a foot injury that cost him the season.

In the following year, he played in both games, scoring six points and grabbing four rebounds on the road, while posting 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the home game. He averaged 14.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.5 APG in those two contests.

