Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Thunder center's status after injury blow (Mar. 2)

Chet Holmgren will miss the OKC Thunder's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He is dealing with a left ankle sprain which he sustained during the team's 135-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The 7-foot-1 center rolled his ankle when his foot landed on Dyson Daniels' shoe with 9:57 remaining in the first quarter. Holmgren continued to play through the rest of the first half but was ultimately ruled out due to the injury. He did not return for the second half.

Holmgren’s night was cut short after just 15 minutes of play. Before being sidelined, he recorded seven points, four rebounds and three assists, shooting 3 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Following the game, coach Mark Daigneault confirmed that Chet Holmgren rolled his ankle early in the first half. The OKC coach noted that Holmgren "played through" some pain, but it was ultimately decided that he should sit out the remainder of the game.

Holmgren’s early NBA career has been plagued by injuries. After missing his entire rookie season, he was sidelined for nearly three months earlier this season due to a right iliac wing fracture. Just as he was starting to find his rhythm, the young star has now been hit with another injury in what was his seventh game back from the hip injury.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Mar. 2, at the Frost Bank Center and San Antonio, Texas. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Thunder vs. Spurs game will be telecast live on ESPN, FDSSW (local) and FDSOK (local). Hoops can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

