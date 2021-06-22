Is Chris Paul playing tonight against LA Clippers in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Fitness troubles continue to hound Chris Paul, who's already missed the first game of the Western Conference Finals against the LA Clippers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Paul had struggled earlier with a shoulder injury for the majority of the Phoenix Suns' first-round series against the LA Lakers.

Chris Paul took to the vanguard in the Conference Semifinals where the Suns absolutely dismantled the Denver Nuggets, eventually sweeping them 4-0. Paul averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and five rebounds per game during the series.

While the Phoenix Suns rested and waited for the result of the other West Semifinals series between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, disaster struck for CP3 once again. It was revealed in the early hours of June 16, 2021, that Paul had tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to isolate himself.

With Chris Paul unavailable to play in the Western Conference Finals series opener that took place last Sunday, Cameron Payne was promoted to the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup. Payne rose to the occasion and finished with 11 points and nine assists as the Suns recorded a 120-114 victory at home against the LA Clippers.

Will Chris Paul return in Game 2 against the LA Clippers to bolster the Phoenix Suns?

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

In what is unfortunate news for the Phoenix Suns faithful, Chris Paul has been sidelined for Game 2 as well. As had been mentioned by head coach Monty Williams earlier, Paul is communicating with the squad via digital methods and continues to offer strategic advice to his teammates.

Not all hope is lost, though. As per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Chris Paul has remained asymptomatic while in isolation. The Phoenix Suns are, therefore, optimistic that CP3 will be able to return sooner rather than later.

Cam Payne will be the starting point guard again on Tuesday night, but the focus will remain on Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The star duo turned up big to secure a win in Game 1 against the LA Clippers.

Booker recorded the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 40 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ayton dominated the visitors' small lineup in the paint to record 20 points and nine rebounds of his own.

The Phoenix Suns will obviously miss the technical savvy and veteran experience that Chris Paul brings to the table. But as long as Booker and Ayton are playing in rhythm, the Suns should be able to take care of business against the LA Clippers in Game 2 as well.

