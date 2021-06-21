LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - June 22nd, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Phoenix Suns will look to defend their home court for a second straight match against the LA Clippers when the two sides meet for Game 2 of their Conference Finals series on Tuesday. The Suns won the series opener 120-114 at Phoenix Suns Arena after an intense battle between the sides.

Devin Booker led the charge for the Phoenix Suns with his maiden career triple-double, tallying 40 points, 11 assists and a career-high 13 rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, Paul George was the LA Clippers' MVP, contributing a team-high 34 points.

As expected, the two stars put on a show in the absence of their respective team's alphas, Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers). Paul is currently under the league's health and safety protocols while Leonard is recovering from a knee injury.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (June 23rd, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers' streak of losing the opening game of a playoff series extended to three matches after their loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. They played decent, though, and it would be harsh to say they were thoroughly outplayed by the Suns. The Clippers put together decent runs, so they didn't fall far too behind.

The match was tied 93-93 at the start of the fourth quarter, and despite conceding a 12-2 run at that stage, the LA Clippers made a good comeback to cut the gap to within two points in the last 22 seconds through a Terance Mann three. However, the Suns were able to make defensive stops at the end, which helped them to the win.

The LA Clippers will have to work on their interior defense, though, as the Phoenix Suns dominated the paint, outscoring them 54-34. The LA Clippers' rebounding needs to improve as well. They claimed just 29 boards on the defensive end.

The LA Clippers could be without Kawhi Leonard for the fourth straight game on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a knee sprain back in LA. Head coach Ty Lue said he was unsure of Kawhi's availability for Game 2.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

Paul George has been massive for the LA Clippers in all three games they have played without Kawhi Leonard so far. He shot seven threes in the last match and was crucial in helping the Clippers stay close. The team struggled to score and keep up with the Phoenix Suns' runs with George off the floor.

PUT PAUL GEORGE BACK IN THE GAME BEFORE IT'S LOST. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 20, 2021

George must deliver another stellar performance to keep his side in contention to return to California for Game 3 with a win on Wednesday. Ty Lue will have to leave him on the floor for extended minutes if the LA Clippers are to have a healthy chance of winning the next match.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns continue to prove they are the most well-prepared side in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Sunday's win was their eighth consecutive win in the playoffs.

Many expected the Phoenix Suns to struggle in the absence of veteran leader Chris Paul, but the youthful side seemed unfazed and continued to shine. Their resiliency was on full display yet again as they kept on making huge runs and weren't afraid to play with an aggressive approach against the LA Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns barely put a for wrong in the last match but will have to be wary of the LA Clippers' tendency to adapt to situations. An area the Suns will have to try to capitalize on is limiting their opponents from making more threes.

The LA Clippers shot 20 three on the night, which played a key role in the contest being an evenly contested match for a long stretch.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker probably played the best game of his life on Sunday against the LA Clippers. He did everything to make sure the Suns did not miss Chris Paul on the night by making shots at crucial junctures and creating opportunities for his teammates with a 40-point triple-double.

So...Devin Booker scored or assisted on 43 of the Suns' final 50 points in Game 1 today.



Seems pretty good. — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 21, 2021

There has been no update on Chris Paul's availability for Game 2, with Monty Williams mentioning he is 'day-to-day' as of now. If Paul is not cleared to play, Booker will once again have to fill in as the primary ball-handler and run the team's offense with fluidity to help his team take a 2-0 series lead over the LA Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devin Booker | Shooting Guard - Cameron Payne | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

The LA Clippers have proven time and again that they are a great side when it comes to making adjustments. With that being said, the LA Clippers could emerge as winners in Game 2, especially considering the kind of fight they put in the last match. But they are favorites by a slender margin.

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams to make in-game adjustments throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs. There is no reason to believe they aren't capable of winning Game 2 either, though, which makes this an enticing affair to watch out for.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Game 2

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns will be televised nationally on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

