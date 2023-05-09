Is Chris Paul playing tonight against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Suns star ahead of matchup (9th May 2023)

Without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have managed to protect their home court to even the series at 2-2. The series now heads back to Denver for Game 5.

Paul will remain sidelined for the third consecutive game with a left groin strain. He sustained the injury in Game 2 when after he went up strong to secure a rebound. He was seen hobbling on the court before heading straight to the locker room. After checking in with the team's medical staff, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Prior to sustaining the injury, Chris Paul was averaging 9.5 points on 42.9% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range along with 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds for the series.

His numbers from the second-round series were down compared to how he performed in the first round against the LA Clippers. Paul averaged 13.6 points on 41.4% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Luckily for the Suns, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have stepped up to the challenge of carrying the team while their point guard is out. The two dynamic All-Stars have combined for 158 points in their past two games as they needed to deliver that much due to a lack of roster depth.

The duo's scoring prowess proved too much to handle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as the Nuggets could not find any answers.

Outside of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet stepped up in Chris Paul's absence for a Game 4 win

In the 40 games that Landry Shament has played for the Phoenix Suns this season, he has averaged 8.7 points on 37.7% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range along with 2.3 assists. But in the 30 minutes that he played in Game 4, Shamet was able to respond and deliver a reliable scoring punch coming off the bench.

As the team needed another scorer to protect the Suns' lead, especially with Chris Paul sidelined on the bench, Shamet contributed 19 points on 6-9 shooting, including 5-8 from 3-point range.

Following the huge Game 4 win, Suns coach Monty Williams was asked about what Landry Shamet has been able to provide for the team.

“Last game, he was really good defensively, getting over screens and just fighting,” Williams said. “I think he’s someone that we can use as a scorer when we need to, pace-wise, for sure, and defensively, he just competes. And we need that."

