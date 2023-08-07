“Is he consistent enough to earn that $62,000,000?” – Damien Woody puts Anthony Davis’ massive contract extension in question

Anthony Davis recently signed a lucrative three-year extension worth $186 million with the Los Angeles Lakers that will set him up through the 2027-28 season. The move gained mixed reactions from the Lakers fan base due to Davis' health history.

Over the past 11 seasons, Davis has only reached more than 70 games twice, and that was during his younger days with the New Orleans Pelicans. Since getting traded to the Lakers, the most games he played in a year was his first season with the team at 62 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Damien Woody chimed in on what he thinks about the Lakers giving Davis the contract extension.

"My reaction is, is he going to be consistent enough on the court to earn that $62 million? That's been the whole thing with Anthony Davis," said Woody. "No one doubts his talent. When he is on, he's a top guy but it's a matter of can he stay healthy. That's something he hasn't done so that's the problem I have with the whole 62 million per year for Anthony Davis."

When healthy, Davis can provide statistics across the board. During their title run inside the NBA bubble back in 2019-20, AD playoff numbers averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game.

Last season, Davis managed to stay fit when it mattered, but he was only able to play 56 out of the 82 games. It was his best stat line since becoming a Laker doing 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals.

WATCH: Damien Woody talks about Anthony Davis' contract extension on ESPN First Take

More analysts see a red flag in Anthony Davis' contract extension

Not just Woody feels this way about Anthony Davis signing a $186 million contract for three years. LA Times' Bill Plaschke shared the same sentiments.

"They just handed the franchise to a guy who often has been too brittle to hold it. ," said Plaschke. "They just tied their future to an anchor that has been known to drift. They just ensured that the face of their team is going to be … a wince?"

The Los Angeles Lakers retained most of its players from last season and added a few key pieces. One of them was center Jaxson Hayes, who is expected to back up Davis.

If Davis breaks down again next season, the Lakers will have Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes filling the void.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)