  Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Jazz? Exploring Mavericks rookie's status for preseason encounter (Oct. 13)

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Jazz? Exploring Mavericks rookie's status for preseason encounter (Oct. 13)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Jazz? Exploring Mavericks rookie's status for preseason encounter (Oct. 13). (Image Source: Imagn)

Cooper Flagg's status for the Dallas Mavericks' preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Monday remains uncertain. There is a strong possibility that the No. 1 pick will sit out the game for rest, having featured in both of the previous tune-up contests. An official confirmation on the former Duke phenom’s status will be announced ahead of tip-off.

Flagg has looked impressive in the two games he has played for Dallas. The rookie showcased his versatility in limited minutes and proved why he has the best odds to win the Rookie of the Year award. From facilitating and playmaking to scoring in isolation and knocking down shots from the perimeter, the 6-foot-9 forward has displayed his full offensive arsenal.

Defensively, Cooper Flagg has been a demon. With his athleticism and length at 6-foot-9, the Mavericks appear to have a complete package in their rookie. Dallas coach Jason Kidd has already made it clear that he wants Flagg to be an orchestrator on offense and help put his teammates in positions to score.

"We want to look at him handling the ball," Kidd said after Dallas' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. "Want to put him in different situations. I thought he made a lot of great reads tonight. There’s gonna be some turnovers. I think the only time he turned it over is when he went behind his back."
Cooper Flagg turned heads with an emphatic performance against the Hornets. Although he committed five turnovers, his brilliance in other facets of the game easily overshadowed them. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz preseason game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz preseason game will take place on Monday, Oct. 13, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Jazz game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, KFAA (local) and KJZZ (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
