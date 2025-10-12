  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: Mavericks rookie turns heads with remarkable performance in home preseason debut (Oct. 11)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:48 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: Mavericks rookie turns heads with remarkable performance in home preseason debut (Oct. 11). (Image Source: Imagn)

Cooper Flagg made his home preseason debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The former Duke phenom was in the starting lineup as Dallas hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center in their second tune-up game of the campaign. Flagg was joined by Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II and D’Angelo Russell in the starting five.

Flagg came out firing on all cylinders, determined to show the home crowd his superstar potential. He was composed on offense in the first quarter, not forcing any shots. Instead, the opening period was about the rookie showcasing his playmaking and defensive skills as he looked in complete control of his game.

In the first quarter, the 6-foot-9 forward scored two points, both from the free-throw line. He also recorded two rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Cooper Flagg caught fire to start the second quarter and the expectant fans who came to see their youngest star got their money’s worth. He caught a lob from D’Angelo Russell and threw down an emphatic two-handed dunk before draining a tough mid-range jumper.

Flagg's individual run started after he displayed his ability to knock down shots from deep. He made his first 3-pointer of the game off a Dereck Lively screen and scored seven quick points to open the second period, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The rookie made another shot late in the quarter to push his scoring tally into double digits. He finished the half with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

