  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Mavericks rookie's availability for preseason game (Oct. 11)

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Mavericks rookie's availability for preseason game (Oct. 11)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 08:51 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Mavericks rookie's availability for preseason game (Oct. 11). (Image Source: Imagn)

Cooper Flagg will make his home preseason debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday as they face the Charlotte Hornets in their second tune-up game. The Mavericks began their preseason campaign on Monday against the OKC Thunder.

Ad

Flagg, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Dallas, made his preseason debut in the previous game and showcased his versatile skill set. In 14 minutes, the former Duke phenom recorded 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block. He was efficient offensively, shooting 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

There is a palpable sense of excitement in Dallas ahead of Saturday’s game as Flagg will take the court in the Mavericks’ home arena for the first time. On Friday, during the team’s Fan Jam, the rookie received a warm ovation from the crowd when his name was announced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cooper Flagg thrilled fans with several emphatic plays, earning loud cheers and applause throughout the night. He showcased incredible agility for his 6-foot-9 frame, highlighted by a pair of dunks, including a viral alley-oop off the backboard from Dereck Lively II.

Ad

During his preseason debut, the Mavericks rookie displayed impressive composure with the ball in his hands. His decision-making stood out and he proved that he has the potential to be an elite defender from the moment he steps onto the court.

How to watch Cooper Flagg in action during Mavericks vs. Hornets preseason game?

The preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on KFAA. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications