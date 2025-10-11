Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Mavericks rookie's availability for preseason game (Oct. 11)

Cooper Flagg will make his home preseason debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday as they face the Charlotte Hornets in their second tune-up game. The Mavericks began their preseason campaign on Monday against the OKC Thunder.Flagg, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Dallas, made his preseason debut in the previous game and showcased his versatile skill set. In 14 minutes, the former Duke phenom recorded 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block. He was efficient offensively, shooting 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.There is a palpable sense of excitement in Dallas ahead of Saturday’s game as Flagg will take the court in the Mavericks’ home arena for the first time. On Friday, during the team’s Fan Jam, the rookie received a warm ovation from the crowd when his name was announced.Cooper Flagg thrilled fans with several emphatic plays, earning loud cheers and applause throughout the night. He showcased incredible agility for his 6-foot-9 frame, highlighted by a pair of dunks, including a viral alley-oop off the backboard from Dereck Lively II.During his preseason debut, the Mavericks rookie displayed impressive composure with the ball in his hands. His decision-making stood out and he proved that he has the potential to be an elite defender from the moment he steps onto the court.How to watch Cooper Flagg in action during Mavericks vs. Hornets preseason game?The preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).The Mavericks vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on KFAA. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.