Is Dalton Knecht playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Lakers rookie's status after insider's bombshell revelation (Feb. 12)

The LA Lakers are set to face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in their final regular-season game before the All-Star break. Rookie Dalton Knecht is expected to be available as he is not listed on the team's injury report. The former Tennessee forward was absent in Monday’s matchup against the Jazz.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Knecht was present during the pre-game shootaround but personally requested head coach JJ Redick not to play him. The rookie was still processing the events of the past week and needed time to adjust before returning to action.

The Lakers had initially agreed to trade Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft compensation to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. However, the deal was later rescinded, forcing Knecht to return to Los Angeles and rejoin the team.

Head coach JJ Redick showed empathy toward Knecht, acknowledging the whirlwind of events the rookie had experienced before making his way back to the Lakers.

"I spoke with him this morning," Redick said. "I expressed to him the empathy and grace that I will give him and have for him right now. He has, obviously, been through a whirlwind of emotion as a rookie over the last few days.

Dalton Knecht has appeared in 48 games for the Purple and Gold this season, facing challenges with inconsistent shooting and defensive struggles. The rookie is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, including 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

The LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Jazz game will be broadcast live on SportsNet LA (local) and KJZZ (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

