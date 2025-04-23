  • home icon
  • "Is it Dame Time yet?": Pacers fans mock Damian Lillard after Indiana clinch tense game to take 2-0 lead

"Is it Dame Time yet?": Pacers fans mock Damian Lillard after Indiana clinch tense game to take 2-0 lead

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 23, 2025 02:17 GMT
(Image Credit: Imagn)
(Image Credit: Imagn)

Damian Lillard made his return for the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 2 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. However, his comeback wasn’t enough to change the outcome as the Bucks fell 123-115, dropping to a 0-2 deficit as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

Lillard provided a spark late in the fourth quarter, drilling a deep 3-pointer to cut a once 16-point deficit down to just two. For a moment, it looked like classic "Dame Time" was about to unfold in Indiana. But the Pacers quickly responded, with Andrew Nembhard delivering two clutch plays to shut the door on Milwaukee's comeback hopes.

Following the Pacers' victory, social media lit up, with Pacers fans seizing the opportunity to mock Lillard, especially after his fiery on-court exchanges with several Indiana players throughout the game.

"Is it Dame time yet? Asking for a friend," a fan commented.

"they really thought Dame was going to save them," commented another fan.
"Dame, Lame, Fame, Shame…. Say it with me: pacers in 5!!" a fan wrote.
"Dame said he'd beat our ass," wrote another fan.
"'Wait until we have lillard' what’s the excuses now lmaooo," a fan said.
Damian Lillard took the court for his first game since March 18 and as expected, showed some rust with his shooting touch. Logging significant minutes in his return, Lillard played 37 minutes in an effort to spark the Bucks. However, despite his determined performance, Milwaukee ultimately fell short, unable to overcome the Pacers and secure a much-needed win.

In the end, the veteran guard finished with 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists. He shot 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

