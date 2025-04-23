"Is it Dame Time yet?": Pacers fans mock Damian Lillard after Indiana clinch tense game to take 2-0 lead

Damian Lillard made his return for the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 2 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. However, his comeback wasn’t enough to change the outcome as the Bucks fell 123-115, dropping to a 0-2 deficit as the series shifts to Milwaukee.
Lillard provided a spark late in the fourth quarter, drilling a deep 3-pointer to cut a once 16-point deficit down to just two. For a moment, it looked like classic "Dame Time" was about to unfold in Indiana. But the Pacers quickly responded, with Andrew Nembhard delivering two clutch plays to shut the door on Milwaukee's comeback hopes.
Following the Pacers' victory, social media lit up, with Pacers fans seizing the opportunity to mock Lillard, especially after his fiery on-court exchanges with several Indiana players throughout the game.
"Is it Dame time yet? Asking for a friend," a fan commented.
"they really thought Dame was going to save them," commented another fan.
"Dame, Lame, Fame, Shame…. Say it with me: pacers in 5!!" a fan wrote.
"Dame said he'd beat our ass," wrote another fan.
"'Wait until we have lillard' what’s the excuses now lmaooo," a fan said.
Damian Lillard took the court for his first game since March 18 and as expected, showed some rust with his shooting touch. Logging significant minutes in his return, Lillard played 37 minutes in an effort to spark the Bucks. However, despite his determined performance, Milwaukee ultimately fell short, unable to overcome the Pacers and secure a much-needed win.
In the end, the veteran guard finished with 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists. He shot 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
