Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (April 25)

The Milwaukee Bucks released their injury report for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, with the exclusion of Damian Lillard standing out the most. Lillard not being added to the dreaded list signifies that he's healthy enough to participate on Friday.

Lillard was fairly fit, participating in 58 regular-season games, before being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The potentially life-threatening blood clot forced him to be sidelined indefinitely.

The sharpshooting guard was expectedly ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, missing the final month. In his absence, the Bucks posted a 10-4 winning record to clinch the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After missing the series opener against the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard was upgraded to questionable before Game 2. Eventually, the 34-year-old was cleared to play, leaving Wisconsin fans delighted.

Since his last NBA game on March 18, Dame has only practiced three times. His inability to be in shape was evident with the subpar performance he delivered, putting up 14 points, seven assists and three rebounds in the 123-115 loss.

“It felt pretty good given the fact that I haven’t played in so long. Jumping back into a playoff game, I’d say it felt pretty good. I felt pretty solid,” Damian Lillard said in the postgame interview.

While Damian Lillard’s quick return to action is a victory in itself, he needs to step up and help his team protect their home court. The Bucks trail 2-0 and are in desperate need of a win to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Bucks have only one addition to their injury report, with Tyler Smith being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Damian Lillard's Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Fiserv Forum for Game 3 of their first-round series. The contest tips off at 8 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)

Fans can catch the action between the Heat and Cavaliers live on ESPN/NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network. Moreover, those looking to live stream can do so one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

