Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs Orlando Magic? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 11)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading to Florida on Saturday night to face the Orlando Magic. Lillard missed the Bucks' 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday due to a calf injury. So, is Lillard playing against the Magic?

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Bucks have listed Lillard as questionable, which means he has a 50/50 chance of suiting up. He's still dealing with right calf soreness, which had caused him to miss the game against the Pacers.

The seven-time All-Star was a game-time decision on Thursday night before being ruled out. He will likely go through shootaround before the game, with the Bucks' medical staff possibly assessing his injury later.

He has been durable for most of his career before being plagued by injuries in the last two seasons.

Damian Lillard played 29 games in the 2021-22 season due to an abdomen injury before being shut down for the remainder of the campaign. Lillard increased his games played last season to 58 games but was still plagued by injuries.

He suffered from calf problems early last season but played most of it until the Portland Trail Blazers shut him down in the final 10 games of the season. After 11 years in Portland, Lillard finally requested a trade this summer.

The 33-year-old superstar initially wanted to go to the Miami Heat, but the Blazers were adamant about getting the best package for him. That's when the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in to acquire via a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Chauncey Billups thinks Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers will fix their relationship

Damian Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard did all he could to carry the franchise, which failed to surround him with the best team possible. His relationship with the Blazers soured during the summer after requesting a trade.

However, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups that time would heal the animosity between Dame and the franchise. Billups explained that there's too much history there for it to be forgotten. He even called Lillard the greatest player to ever put on a Blazers jersey.

"Sooner or later, talks will be had," Billups told Yahoo! Sports. "Emotion will be down and that will heal itself. I really believe that. At the end of the day, what Dame did for the organization has never been done before.

"He's gonna go down as the greatest. And also what this organization did for Dame was incredible. They had an incredible two-way relationship for the entire time."

