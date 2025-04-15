Is Damian Lillard out for the season? Bucks suffer major health setback before playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard last played on March 18 against the Golden State Warriors. The nine-time All-Star has been out of the rotation since then due to a deep-vein thrombosis (blood clot) on his right calf. This caused Lillard to miss the last 14 games of the regular season.

Despite his absence, Milwaukee secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Bucks' 2024-25 campaign still ongoing, some people are wondering if he'll be back in time to help his team in the postseason.

According to league insider Shams Charania, Lillard is set to miss the beginning of the playoffs. There is no clear timetable on when he'll return.

The Bucks will face the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the 2025 playoffs. Their series will tip off on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While Lillard won't be available for Game 1, Milwaukee is optimistic that he can return at some point. The organization said on Tuesday they are optimistic about his significant progress and increasing on-court activities.

Lillard will miss the beginning of the postseason, but if the Bucks can persevere without him, he will have window to return. However, if the team is sent packing early, fans will have to wait until next season before seeing him in action again.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the season on a high note despite Damian Lillard's absence

For a moment, things looked bleak for the Milwaukee Bucks after losing Damian Lillard. After winning their first two games after his blood clot diagnosis, the Bucks lost a string of games.

Toward the end of March, Milwaukee suffered a four-game losing skid. They lost against the Phoenix Suns (March 24), the Denver Nuggets (March 26), the New York Knicks (March 28) and the Atlanta Hawks (March 30).

There were many doubts surrounding the Bucks entering April, especially with their star point guard out, but those doubts were put to rest. For the entire month of April, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team to an eight-game win streak.

Despite Lillard's absence, Milwaukee went undefeated in the final stretch of the regular season. Players such as Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins stepped up to help the Bucks and will likely be the guys filling in for him in the playoffs as he recovers.

Another encouraging sign for the Bucks is their season series record against the Pacers. In the four games they played, the Bucks won three. Indiana's only win was determined by one point (115-114) on March 11. Although, it should also be noted that Damian Lillard played in each game.

