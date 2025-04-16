Is DeMar DeRozan playing against the Dallas Mavericks tonight? Latest on Kings superstar's status for Play-In Tournament (Apr. 16)

DeMar DeRozan will be available for the Sacramento Kings’ upcoming play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks. DeRozan’s presence as a starting member is confirmed as the team did not add him to the injury report ahead of the do-or-die clash.
Apart from Keon Ellis, no player on the Kings roster has played more games than DeMar DeRozan during the 2024-25 campaign. The 35-year-old has been durable, suiting up for 77 games and averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
The 6-foot-6 star missed five games earlier in November. He was forced to exit midway through the Nov. 13 clash against the Phoenix Suns due to lower back tightness. Deebo further missed three games, requiring surgery to get the same injury treated.
The six-time All-Star shortly returned to the lineup but was soon diagnosed with lower back muscle inflammation after experiencing discomfort. On this occasion, he was sidelined for two games. The team struggled to stay afloat in his absence, boasting a 2-3 losing record.
However, fans need not worry. The pain in his back is now gone and has not caused him any trouble since then. Sacramento supporters can expect their star forward to be at full strength for the crucial clash.
DeMar DeRozan has delivered strong performances against Jason Kidd’s team this season. Across three games, he has averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, including a season-high performance of 42 points on Feb. 10.
While DeMar DeRozan is going to suit up tonight, the Kings are set to miss out on valuable contributions from two notable players – Malik Monk (calf) and Jake LaRavia (thumb).
Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings?
The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings play-in clash will nationally broadcast live on ESPN. Additionally, fans can also stream the game one hour before tip-off via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).
The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Apr. 16, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
