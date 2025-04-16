Is DeMar DeRozan playing against the Dallas Mavericks tonight? Latest on Kings superstar's status for Play-In Tournament (Apr. 16)

DeMar DeRozan will be available for the Sacramento Kings’ upcoming play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks. DeRozan’s presence as a starting member is confirmed as the team did not add him to the injury report ahead of the do-or-die clash.

Ad

Apart from Keon Ellis, no player on the Kings roster has played more games than DeMar DeRozan during the 2024-25 campaign. The 35-year-old has been durable, suiting up for 77 games and averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The 6-foot-6 star missed five games earlier in November. He was forced to exit midway through the Nov. 13 clash against the Phoenix Suns due to lower back tightness. Deebo further missed three games, requiring surgery to get the same injury treated.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The six-time All-Star shortly returned to the lineup but was soon diagnosed with lower back muscle inflammation after experiencing discomfort. On this occasion, he was sidelined for two games. The team struggled to stay afloat in his absence, boasting a 2-3 losing record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, fans need not worry. The pain in his back is now gone and has not caused him any trouble since then. Sacramento supporters can expect their star forward to be at full strength for the crucial clash.

Ad

DeMar DeRozan has delivered strong performances against Jason Kidd’s team this season. Across three games, he has averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, including a season-high performance of 42 points on Feb. 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While DeMar DeRozan is going to suit up tonight, the Kings are set to miss out on valuable contributions from two notable players – Malik Monk (calf) and Jake LaRavia (thumb).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings play-in clash will nationally broadcast live on ESPN. Additionally, fans can also stream the game one hour before tip-off via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Apr. 16, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.