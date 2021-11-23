Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Derrick Rose's New York Knicks will square off against the LA Lakers in a high-profile NBA 2021-22 season encounter set to take place tonight at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are coming off a 109-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points in the game, and a 34 point, 10 rebound effort from Julius Randle was not enough to lead the Knicks to a win.

New York Knicks' sixth man Derrick Rose has been a pivotal player for the franchise, and fans will be curious to know his status ahead of tonight's game.

What is Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose (ankle) has been listed as questionable for the New York Knicks game against the LA Lakers. However, Rose featured in the Knicks' loss to the Bulls, and there is a decent probability of him suiting up tonight as well. The only reason Tom Thibodeau might sit Rose out is because of precautionary measures.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer ruh roh



The Knicks are listing Derrick Rose as questionable for tomorrow's might's game vs. the Lakers due to a sore right ankle.



Taj Gibson (sore groin) is doubtful and Mitchell Robinson (concussion protocol) has been ruled out ruh roh The Knicks are listing Derrick Rose as questionable for tomorrow's might's game vs. the Lakers due to a sore right ankle.Taj Gibson (sore groin) is doubtful and Mitchell Robinson (concussion protocol) has been ruled out

When will Derrick Rose return?

Derrick Rose should be able to be a part of the New York Knicks tonight, but if he doesn't play, fans can expect him to be available for the franchise's next game.

How does Derrick Rose's absence impact the New York Knicks?

In the 17 games he has played so far, Derrick Rose has averaged 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. He is shooting 45% from the field, 41% from downtown, and 94% from the free-throw line in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

While he has not been at his best, Rose's scoring and offensive output, in general, has been a positive factor for Tom Thibodeau's team. Rose has certainly lost a step, but his leadership skills and clutch mentality have ensured that he will remain a big asset for the New York-based team.

The New York Knicks offense has been steady this year, so they should be fine in Rose's absence. The LA Lakers are missing their talisman, LeBron James, for this encounter, and the Knicks will fancy their chances of winning this affair.

Edited by Rohit Mishra