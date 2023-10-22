Is Desmond Bane's $207,000,000 contract justified? Understanding why Grizzlies signed SG to 5-year deal

This offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies signed Desmond Bane to a five-year, $207 million extension, the largest contract in franchise history. With the extension, the Grizzlies solidified their commitment to a core of Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

His deal surpasses Morant's five-year, $197,230,450 contract and Jackson's four-year, $104,720,000 deal with the Grizzlies in terms of value. While Bane may not have as much star power as the other two, his consistent performance is crucial for the Grizzlies.

In the 2022-23 season, Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. He shot 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from three on seven attempts per game.

In June, Grizzlies columnist Joe Mullinax expressed the belief that Bane's contract was well-justified:

“He is one of the most efficient scorers, not just in terms of the modern NBA, like this past season, but in the history of the game, he is one of the most efficient 3-point shooters to start his career, literally ever,” he said.

“So I think you've got to max him. I think you offer the five-year full max, and you say, ‘We are investing in you. We are investing in John Morant. Eventually, we will invest again in Jaren Jackson Jr. We believe in you, and around you, we will put pieces as best we can to accentuate your talents.’”

During the preseason, Bane demonstrated glimpses of being a dependable primary option. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting an impressive 47.7% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, all within just 24 minutes per game.

His role will be even more crucial in the upcoming season, as Morant is set to serve a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season, center Steven Adams is ruled out for the entire year, and the team will be relying heavily on new backcourt players Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose.

Desmond Bane set to take on bigger leadership role in 2022-23 season

In a segment of "Beyond Grit: Back To The Grind," a documentary offering an inside look at the Grizzlies' training camp, Desmond Bane highlighted the importance of both himself and the core members of the Grizzlies stepping up as better leaders.

“We’ve all been through it now. We’ve been in the playoffs three times together, and we know we need to give more to ultimately win and get to where we want to get to so really taking ownership within the locker room, within our guys of just getting to the next level whether that’s practice, games, whatever,” Bane said.

During last year’s playoffs, Bane and the Grizzlies were eliminated by the LA Lakers in six games.

Given the heightened competition in the Western Conference this season and the Grizzlies grappling with various team challenges, Bane will have to demonstrate his ability to serve as a primary scoring option.