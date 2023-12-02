Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update on Suns' All-Star guard

Barring a late swing, Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns' Saturday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the latest injury report for Phoenix earlier in the day, Booker will miss the Suns' home game against the Grizzlies at the Footprint Center.

Devin Booker didn't suit up for the Suns' Friday night game against the Denver Nuggets due to his ankle injury, and it has become imminent that he will rest his injured foot for another night. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal remains out for the Suns due to his lower back strain, but he remains on track for a mid-December return pending a re-evaluation.

Meanwhile, Damion Lee is still recovering from his recent knee injury and is now listed as out indefinitely.

Devin Booker misses Kevin Durant's historic game

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant made history on Friday night as he surpassed Moses Malone for 10th place in the NBA all-time leading scorers list.

However, the Suns dearly missed Devin Booker as they fell short to the Denver Nuggets.

With their de facto starting point guard out, Durant had to play dual roles as the Suns' main attacker and chief facilitator, as evidenced by his 30 points and 11 assists.

However, the Suns played flat in the first half, and according to coach Frank Vogel, despite the second-half surge, the poor first half cost them the win right there.

"We didn't play with nearly enough toughness and attention to detail in the first half," Vogel said. "It was one of our worst defensive halves."

The Suns conceded 41 Nuggets points in the first quarter alone as Denver went 19 for 24 from the field in the said quarter.

The Suns would trail by as much as 17 points but crawled back to tie the game in the second half.

In the end, though, an offensive foul from Jusuf Nurkic, which was later upgraded to a flagrant foul, sealed their fate as the Nuggets eventually escaped.

While some might already say the Suns are expected to manhandle the Grizzlies, Memphis won its last two games, which could be seen as a major morale booster as the countdown to Ja Morant's season debut from his 25-game suspension is getting lower every day.

Meanwhile, the Suns lost their last two games, but as aforementioned, they are expected to snap their skid against the Grizzlies.