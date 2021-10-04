Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Devin Booker's woes continue as the Phoenix Suns' debut preseason match approaches. The Suns are all set to clash with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, October 4th after a long postseason hiatus.

The highly anticipated game will be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, and Book will remain absent. Last week, the young Valley of the Suns guard also missed media day and joined the training camp late due to reasons health and safety protocols.

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out the presence of their star player Booker in their upcoming match against the Kings. Devin Booker revealed in a twitch stream to his fans that he was recovering from covid. In the stream Booker shed light on his symptoms and told the viewers:

"Honestly, I'm feeling straight, man. Only thing that I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell. Which is the worst part of it."

The player had previously remained ambiguous about the status of his vaccination during the twitch stream. In response, fans and viewers assumed his ambiguity as a confession of not being vaccinated. But according to Gerald Bourguet, the lead Suns writer for Phoenix Sports, Booker confirmed being vaccinated. The tweet read:

"Devin Booker confirms he has been vaccinated for awhile now. He’s getting his sense of smell and taste back gradually and said it’s great to be back with the team."

Bourguet continued by shedding light on the twicth stream in question.

He said: "Book also said when he told people to educate themselves on his Twitch, it was because they were assuming he was unvaccinated because he got COVID. Also said he thinks people have the right to choose what they put in their bodies and praised Draymond for what he said today."

What Does Devin Booker's absence mean for the Phoenix Suns

One positive aspect of this whole situation was Devin's late return to training camp. Even if he stays out of a few preseason matches, his ability to participate in practice means he is on his way to getting healthier and prepared for the regular season.

Booker sitting out the game on Monday means the team will lack the attacking depth from their playoffs. The Phoenix Suns squad, led by Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, are still formidable foes for the Sacramento Kings.

