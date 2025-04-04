Is Dillon Brooks playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest on Rockets forward's playing status (Apr. 4)

Throughout his career, Dillon Brooks has built a reputation for being a pest on the court. Due to his latest actions, the veteran forward finds himself sidelined for the Houston Rockets' upcoming matchup.

During the Rockets' game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Brooks received a technical foul after striking Collin Sexton. This ended up being his 16th of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension.

On Thursday, the NBA put out a press release with their official ruling. Dillon Brooks will be suspended without pay and will serve it during Houston's matchup with the OKC Thunder on Friday.

The play occurred during the opening minutes against the Jazz, with Sexton guarding Brooks in the post. While going up for a shot attempt, the Rockets veteran flailed his leg in hopes of creating more contact. Instead, he ended up striking Sexton between the legs, causing him to immediately crash to the floor.

Brooks has been a key contributor for the Rockets this season, averaging 14.0 points and shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Now, Houston will have a void to fill in their lineup as they prepare to take on the first-place Thunder.

Being without Brooks is a tough blow for the Rockets in this matchup, as he is one of their top perimeter defensive options. They'll now have one less body to throw at MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dillon Brooks secures $1 million contract bonus

This suspension will take a toll on Dillon Brooks financially. Lucky for him, he has some extra money coming his way in the form of a bonus in his contract.

Led by their exciting young core, the Rockets have been among the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. They've been one of the top teams in the Western Conference all year, currently sitting in second place with a 50-27 record.

In light of their strong play in the regular season, the Rockets have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. This postseason berth has come with financial impacts for some, most notably Dillon Brooks. Earlier this week, insider Bobby Marks reported the veteran forward will earn a $1 million bonus for reaching the playoffs.

Following a six-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks found himself on the move in the summer of 2023. He joined the Rockets via a sign-and-trade as one more numerous moves Houston made that offseason to add veteran talent.

Originally brought in to provide high-level defense and veteran leadership, Brooks will now attempt to help the Rockets' core navigate the postseason.

