Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against Bucks? Latest on Kings star's availability (Mar. 22)

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is listed as out for his team’s upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Sabonis returned to the team’s lineup against the Grizzlies on Monday. Unfortunately, he left the game after spraining his right ankle. The 28-year-old has been one of Sacramento’s best players this season.

He has started 58 games for the team, recording 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Sabonis is also an efficient scorer, shooting 59% from the field. The Kings have struggled in his absence and are 4-6 over their last 10 games.

The team is coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls as they head into Saturday’s game against the Bucks. With Domantas Sabonis out, it’ll be up to Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to pick up a heavier load on offense.

LaVine has also been in fine form, averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Their backup center Jonas Valanciunas is likely to start against the Bucks. Valanciunas has been solid for the Kings, recording 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Apart from Domantas Sabonis, the Kings will have most of their players available against Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, Jamaree Bouyea, Jericho Sims and Stanley Umude. The Kings desperately need a win to hold onto their play-in tournament spot.

They are currently ninth (35-34) in the West. The Suns and the Mavericks trail at 10th (34-37) and 11th (34-37) respectively.

Domantas Saboni's stats against the Milwaukee Bucks

Sabonis has been solid against the Bucks in the 25 games he’s played against them. He averages 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game against Milwaukee. The 28-year-old had his best game against them in 2021 while with the Indiana Pacers.

Domantas Sabonis was available during Sacramento’s previous game against the Bucks on Jan. 15. He recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but it wasn’t enough to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. who won 130-115.

When and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday for their second meeting of the 2024-25 season. The game will go live at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the broadcast on NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and NBCS-CA. The game can also be streamed live with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

