Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Kings big's status (Apr. 16)

For Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings, it’s now or never. A spot in the playoffs is within reach, but they must win the home game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. This is the third Play-In tournament game, following the Warriors vs. Grizzlies game on Tuesday, which the former won 121-116.
The winner of this game will face the Grizzlies in a season-elimination game on Saturday for the eighth and final playoff seed to face the No.1 seed OKC Thunder in the first round.
Sabonis has been a mainstay in the Kings' lineup, playing 70 games in the regular season this year. The 6'10" center performs well with whoever he’s paired with. He has only missed 12 games due to injury. He’s not on the injury report ahead of the do-or-die clash, and is expected to suit up on Wednesday.
When discussing offensive threats for the Kings, it’s impossible to look past Sabonis. The Lithuanian-American is averaging an impressive 13.9 rpg and 6.0 apg this season, leading the team in both categories. He’s also one of only five players to lead the league in double-doubles for three straight seasons.
Sabonis' influence on court will be key to their playoff push. He’ll be hoping for a solid performance against another big in the form of Anthony Davis on Wednesday.
Domantas Sabonis stats vs Dallas Mavericks
Sabonis averaged 17.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg, and 5.6 apg against the Mavericks over 21 games. He has a 10-11 record. But more intriguingly, he holds a 10-4 record when coming up against Anthony Davis. He started his career with an insane 10-0 against Davis but lost the last four matchups, all in the 2024 season.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two this season, and the first for Davis in Mavericks colors.
What to Expect from Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings
The Kings finished their season at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings with a 40-42 record, just one game ahead of the Mavericks (39-43) to clinch homecourt advantage.
This contest will be a true test of Doug Christie’s game management and his faith in the players. Once again, it’s now or never for the Kings to make the playoffs for only the second time in the last 19 years. They have enough quality to get over the line and keep their postseason hopes alive.
