Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Kings big's status (Apr. 16)

For Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings, it’s now or never. A spot in the playoffs is within reach, but they must win the home game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. This is the third Play-In tournament game, following the Warriors vs. Grizzlies game on Tuesday, which the former won 121-116.

Ad

The winner of this game will face the Grizzlies in a season-elimination game on Saturday for the eighth and final playoff seed to face the No.1 seed OKC Thunder in the first round.

Sabonis has been a mainstay in the Kings' lineup, playing 70 games in the regular season this year. The 6'10" center performs well with whoever he’s paired with. He has only missed 12 games due to injury. He’s not on the injury report ahead of the do-or-die clash, and is expected to suit up on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When discussing offensive threats for the Kings, it’s impossible to look past Sabonis. The Lithuanian-American is averaging an impressive 13.9 rpg and 6.0 apg this season, leading the team in both categories. He’s also one of only five players to lead the league in double-doubles for three straight seasons.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabonis' influence on court will be key to their playoff push. He’ll be hoping for a solid performance against another big in the form of Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis stats vs Dallas Mavericks

Sabonis averaged 17.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg, and 5.6 apg against the Mavericks over 21 games. He has a 10-11 record. But more intriguingly, he holds a 10-4 record when coming up against Anthony Davis. He started his career with an insane 10-0 against Davis but lost the last four matchups, all in the 2024 season.

Ad

This will be the fifth meeting between the two this season, and the first for Davis in Mavericks colors.

What to Expect from Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

The Kings finished their season at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings with a 40-42 record, just one game ahead of the Mavericks (39-43) to clinch homecourt advantage.

This contest will be a true test of Doug Christie’s game management and his faith in the players. Once again, it’s now or never for the Kings to make the playoffs for only the second time in the last 19 years. They have enough quality to get over the line and keep their postseason hopes alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.