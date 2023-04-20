Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against Warriors? Latest injury report on Kings superstar ahead of matchup (April 20, 2023)

Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight? According to the latest injury report, Sabonis will play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Sabonis was injured by Draymond Green after the Warriors forward stepped on the chest of the Kings center.

Draymond believed Sabonis made a dirty play as the Lithuanian held down his ankle during a play. Draymond responded to that with a kick to Sabonis' sternum area.

Domantas Sabonis was diagnosed with a sternum contusion after the game and was listed as questionable leading up to Wednesday night. However, according to coach Mike Brown, Sabonis will be available Thursday.

Draymond Green won't play for the Warriors as he was suspended for his actions. He has a long history of making questionable plays that many have thought to be dirty. In its official announcement, the NBA said that Green was suspended in part because of what he's done in the past, as this was just another example of him making a play that has no room in basketball.

Sabonis has the following to say about the incident:

"We're both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It's basketball. We've got to move on to the next play."

Sabonis will look to dominate the Warriors on Thursday and could possibly have an easier task with Green out. If he doesn't have to worry about switches from Draymond Green, he might be able to find more success on switches against smaller and weaker defenders.

The Sacramento Kings will look to extend their lead to 3-0.

