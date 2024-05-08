Is Donte DiVincenzo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Knicks guard's status for Game 2 (May 8)

Donte DiVincenzo will play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis. The Knicks shooting guard has been phenomenal in the postseason on both ends after a rocky start. DiVincenzo has grown into his role as a permanent starter and reliable offensive weapon outside Jalen Brunson for New York.

That showed in Game 1, as he bagged 25 points, two blocks and two steals on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-9 from the deep with a +10 box +/-. DiVincenzo also hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with the game tied at 115-115 with 40 seconds left. DiVincenzo followed it up by drawing an offensive foul on Myles Turner with 12 seconds left and the Knicks leading by one.

He has come up with such plays in multiple games during the playoffs, making his availability crucial for the shorthanded Knicks missing Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson.

Donte DiVincenzo stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Donte DiVincenzo has played 15 games against the Indiana Pacers, including his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals, shooting 47.2%, including 38.1% from the 3.

DiVincenzo played three games against the Pacers this year, averaging 24.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.3 spg, shooting 46.8%, including 36.1% from the 3. The Knicks won only once, but DiVincenzo put up solid performances, including a 38-point effort on Dec. 30, shooting 15-of-21 in a 140-126 loss.

Donte DiVincenzo Stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 13.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.1 bpg in the 2024 NBA Playoffs in seven games. He has shot 41.0%, including 39.6% from the 3 and 90.9% from the free throw line.

He endured a rocky start to the playoffs offensively but has come alive over the past two games. In the closeout Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in round one, the former Villanova prospect had 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals, shooting 5-of-9 from the 3.

He followed it up with a 25-point effort in the conference semis series opener against the Indiana Pacers. The improved offense and sustainable defensive intensity have elevated New York's chances of advancing to the conference finals. The Knicks will hope that DiVincenzo remains consistent with his production.

