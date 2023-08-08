Is Dwyane Wade's brother on Claim to Fame? Debunking rumors of reality show contestant's relation with Heat legend

Whether JR is Dwyane Wade's brother on Claim to Fame has been a popular question recently. The show, which airs on ABC, features co-hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas as well as 12 individuals who are related to celebrities. The twist is that contestants on the show don't know who the other contestants are related to.

In the case of one contestant known as JR, there have been rumors that he is Dwyane Wade's brother on Claim to Fame. Given that, let's take a look at the two men and their possible connection to one another amid the ongoing rumors and speculation.

According to CarterMatt.com, JR is not Dwyane Wade's brother, nor is he related to the three-time NBA champ. Online rumors indicate that JR may be related to singer Lil Nas X, who was behind the hit song 'Old Town Road' several years back.

So far, however, there has been no confirmation as to who the contestant is related to given that he isn't Dwyane Wade's brother.

As viewers saw recently with Carly Reeves, contestants may not be direct descendants of the celebrities themselves. Reeves, who went viral for her outburst after being eliminated, stated that she had a celebrity uncle when entering the house. While Tom Hanks is in fact her uncle, they are related by marriage.

Given that, there's plenty of potential other celebrities for JR to be linked to beyond being Dwyane Wade's brother.

Dwyane Wade's brother may not be on Claim to Fame but the HOFer made a big business deal this summer

While Dwayne Wade's brother may not be on Claim to Fame, the Hall of Famer has kept up a busy schedule this offseason. Following in the footsteps of his cousin, who previously coached the team to a WNBA title, Wade invested in the Chicago Sky.

Although the team has been struggling this season, Wade is eager to help turn things around. After spending time at the Sky's practice facility, the Miami Heat legend jumped directly into ownership, eager to help his hometown team catch up.

In an Instagram post, Dwyane Wade wrote:

"It's an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I've been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It's official! This is for the home team."

The biggest need for the Sky right now is a practice facility, something that is believed to be holding them back from being a landmark trade destination. Once the team has a designated facility, the hope is that they will be able to lure big-name free agents to Chicago.

