Dwyane Wade is set to join the Chicago Sky's ownership group after a period of much speculation. Wade, whose cousin, James ,was the coach of the team when they won the 2021 WNBA championship, is from Chicago.

Earlier this summer, reports surfaced that Wade had attended a Chicago Sky practice and spent the day with the team at the Sachs Recreation Center. At the time, sources indicated to local outlets that the future Hall of Famer was interested in investing in the Chicago Sky.

Now, a report from The Athletic has indicated that Wade is joining the ownership group and is eager to become an integral part of the franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Wade sits as a minority owner, it sounds as though he could play a big part in filling one of the team's biggest needs: a practice facility. Since 2011, the Chicago Sky have practiced at a public gym, something The Athletic reported the franchise knows hinders its appeal to free agents.

“Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league,” Wade said in a statement to The Athletic.

Although funding a practice facility is a major undertaking, many have wondered if Dwyane Wade will help in the endeavor.

2023 Naismith Hall of Fame news conference

Given the Chicago Sky's current struggles, will Dwyane Wade be able to help?

While Dwyane Wade's ownership stake is exciting news, the Chicago Sky have struggled this season, to say the least. Last offseason the 2021 champs lost key players, including local hometown hero Candace Parker.

In addition, the team lost Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meeseeman, but the team's struggles didn't end there. On top of seeing top talent exit, the team lost general manager and coach James Wade.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

Following an impressive run with the team that saw him earn WNBA Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and fuel the team to a title in 2021, he left this offseason. Now, James Wade serves as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors, a big career move for the former Coach of the Year.

The Chicago Sky have an 8-12 record this season; however, Dwyane Wade's involvement seems to indicate that there are brighter days ahead. As the NBA legend explained to ESPN, his recent move was done with the intention to take his support for the team to the next level:

“We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone. And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me."

With the Sky sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, only time will tell if the news marks a turning point for the franchise.

(Suggested Reading: Dwyane Wade opens up on Utah Jazz ownership)

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault