Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight against the Celtics? Latest injury update on Heat's star ahead of matchup (29th May 2023)

By Jone Mallorca
Modified May 29, 2023 15:08 GMT
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six
Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent vs Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum

After landing awkwardly in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Heat's Gabe Vincent suffered an ankle sprain. He was not eligible to play in Game 5 but made his return in a disappointing Game 6 loss in Miami.

In a do-or-die situation Game 7 in Boston, Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable in the injury report. Vincent logged over 41 minutes in Game 6 as he dropped 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

In this Eastern Conference matchup, Gabe Vincent is averaging 17.0 points (50.0% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range). He had his best outing in Game 3, wherein, he scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

Game 6 saw a lot of back-and-forth action by the time the fourth quarter rolled in. Boston was able to secure a 10-point lead with 4:56 left to go in the final quarter.

Miami started to gain some momentum after going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to just three with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter. With 3.0 seconds remaining, Jimmy Butler got fouled by Al Horford and converted his free throws to give Miami an one-point advantage.

In the next possession, Smart got a quick shot off that went in-and-out of the ring, resulting in an incredible putback lay-in by Derrick White.

The Heat shot 46.7% from 3-point range, a higher shooting percentage compared to Celtics' 20.0%. Miami also had fewer turnovers at five to Boston's 12.

Yet, Boston found a way to force a Game 7 in the dying seconds of the game.

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent and coach Erik Spoelstra on Derrick White's game-winning shot to force a Game 7

Following the game, Heat guard Gabe Vincent spoke to the media and gave his reaction to Derrick White's miraculous shot at the buzzer.

"I thought [Smart] three went down," Vincent said. "I thought [White] didn't have enough time to get it off but he made a hell of a play."

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra also spoke about how the team should head in for Game 7.

"I thought we had a lot of things covered in that play," Spoelstra said. "And so things just don't go your way, I don't think there's any regrets on that, it's just a shame. But this is the way the season's been. At this time right now, I don't know how we're going to get this done but we're going to go out there and get this done."

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
