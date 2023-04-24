Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on Bucks's star ahead of matchup (24th April 2023)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed games 2 and 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Miami Heat due to a lower back contusion that he suffered during Game 1.

The Bucks' All-Star fell awkwardly on his back as he went up strong for a layup and collided with Heat's Caleb Martin from drawing a charge, causing him to leave the ball game with 1:46 to go in the first quarter.

In a pivotal Game 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo will finally be able to return to the court after tending to his injury. The Bucks, however, will be without Wesley Matthews (right calf strain), who will be out for Game 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was only able to play 11 minutes, scoring six points on 2-4 shooting and grabbing three rebounds in Game 1. Since then, Milwaukee has struggled to close out games and generate consistent offense on the halfcourt when their shotmakers Kris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are struggling.

With Antetokounmpo's return to the lineup, his presence will prove pivotal with the team's goal of tying the series at 2-2 before heading back to Milwaukee.

Bucks' coach Mike Budenholzer on missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team's struggles in Game 3

Since Game 1, Bucks' coach Mike Budenholzer has remained optimistic about the team's chances as he spoke after dropping Game 1 to the Heat.

"Any good team, you have to be able to play even without your best player," Budenholzer said.

"There's a lot of talent in the locker room, there's a lot of toughness and there's a lot of competitiveness. No matter who's coming out on Wednesday, they'll be ready. Experience without Giannis is good for us to be able to play through."

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence was sorely missed by the rest of the team in Game 3 as they struggled to shoot the ball in the second half and couldn't find anyone to generate offense to keep them in the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks were held to 99 points by the Heat's defense as they shot 44.7%, including 38.7% from three-point range. The Heat, on the other hand, couldn't miss as they shot the ball as they shot it 53.6%, including 48.5% from three-point range.

Following the road loss, Budenholzer acknowledged that the team needed a sense of urgency in this first-round series.

"We need to be better,” Budenholzer said. “Like I said, give them credit. They played well. We need to be better. We need to deal with a lot of things better. That'll be the challenge going into the next game."

Poll : 0 votes