Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit State Farm Arena in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The two-time MVP's status has been a major topic of discussion this week as the Bucks are suffering from a plethora of injuries.

Three of the five starters - Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo, and Brook Lopez are out and if the Greek Freak misses games too, it could be catastrophic for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying this team so far, averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He has had four games with over 30 points, including one game with a 40-point outburst.

He has also put up eight double-doubles so far with double-digit rebounding. Antetokounmpo has averaged 16.3 boards in his last three games.

Dan Devine @YourManDevine While the Bucks slog through injury, illness, and inconsistency, there's been one shining silver lining. Wrote @ringer about Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing like an elite point guard, and his ongoing evolution as a patient, precise, on-the-money playmaker: theringer.com/nba/2021/11/9/… While the Bucks slog through injury, illness, and inconsistency, there's been one shining silver lining. Wrote @ringer about Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing like an elite point guard, and his ongoing evolution as a patient, precise, on-the-money playmaker: theringer.com/nba/2021/11/9/… https://t.co/j8QKbtSgPs

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA championship with United States President Joe Biden

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially listed as probable for the game against the Atlanta Hawks. He didn't lace up in their last game against the Boston Celtics, and the Bucks lost by 9 points in an overtime thriller. He is traveling with the team on their road trip and was seen warming up ahead of the game at TD Garden.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm For tomorrow night’s game in Atlanta, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all listed as OUT.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain and George Hill is listed as probable with back soreness. For tomorrow night’s game in Atlanta, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all listed as OUT.Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain and George Hill is listed as probable with back soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's DNP status against the Celtics was his first missed game of the season even though he has been battling injury ahead of almost every game. As reported by CNBC Africa, Head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about Antetokounmpo's injury on Friday, saying,

"He kind of tested it a little bit twice and he’s just not able to go...He’ll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an iron man most of his career. He even laced up and played through a major injury during the 2021 NBA Finals, just a few days after he hyperextended his knee.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

As listed on the injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for this game. He was never questionable for this game and we expect him to lace up tonight. But if Mike Budenholzer does indeed ask him to sit out of the game, we predict Giannis Antetokounmpo will eventually play in the Milwaukee Bucks' next game against the LA Lakers at home.

