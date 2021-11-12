Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a five-game road trip. After losing their initial road game to the Washington Wizards, they have won two straight games against the depleted Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Their next stop will be against the resurgent Boston Celtics, who have been suffocating opponents with their newfound defensive fervor. Facing the Celtics, who will miss All-Star Jaylen Brown with a hamstring injury, the Milwaukee Bucks will still need their best players on the court.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ early season struggles have been attributed to injuries that have sidelined Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis for a considerable amount of time. All four players are critical pieces to the Bucks’ championship and even more so this year to retain the title.

Without some of the best players on the team, it has been Giannis Antetokounmpo who has kept their heads above water. There’s no telling where the Milwaukee Bucks would be without the two-time MVP on their roster.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG and a career-high 6.0 assists to get everyone involved while the roster is waiting to get healthy. The numbers do not even do justice to what he has provided for the Milwaukee Bucks in the face of adversity.

The Greek Freak has been the anchor of the Milwaukee Bucks from bell to bell and from one end to another. His influence and presence on the floor for the defending champs can’t even be measured in numbers. Players like Grayson Allen, Julius Nwora and George Hill are emboldened to do their part because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence on the floor.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable in the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Boston Celtics. [Photo: MassLive.com]

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable for tonight’s encounter against the Boston Celtics. He played 38 spectacular minutes against the New York Knicks in their last game. Giannis' all-round performance nearly bagged him a triple-double as he ended the game with 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Unless something drastic happens, Antetokounmpo will lead the Milwaukee Bucks’s bid to extend their winning streak to three games against the Boston Celtics.

