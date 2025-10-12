Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Bulls? Big update on Bucks superstar surfaces after battle with COVID (Oct. 12)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks during their third preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Greek superstar missed the team’s previous two tune-up games and several practice sessions while battling COVID.Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers provided an encouraging update on his superstar after Saturday’s practice concluded. Giannis was a full participant in the team’s workout and did not suffer any setbacks during the ramp-up process.&quot;Bucks head coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo went live five-on-five at today's practice and they plan on having him play on Sunday against the Bulls,&quot; Bucks insider Eric Nehm tweeted.Eric Nehm @eric_nehmLINKBucks head coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo went live five-on-five at today's practice and they plan on having him play on Sunday against the Bulls.Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with a left foot injury during last season’s playoffs, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks get eliminated in the first round. During the offseason, the two-time MVP led his national team in the European Championships but suffered a knee injury during the tournament, forcing him to miss one game.Antetokounmpo has never shied away from expressing his desire to compete for another championship. However, he hasn’t come remotely close to winning his second title over the past three seasons, with injuries playing a major role in Milwaukee’s first-round exits during that span.The biggest challenge for the perennial All-Star will be staying healthy during the business end of the season. With the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to be without their superstars next season, the Bucks are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run.However, their success will ultimately depend on whether Antetokounmpo can remain in peak condition when the postseason arrives.How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during Bucks vs. Bulls preseason game?The preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Bucks vs. Bulls game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network (local) and CHSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.