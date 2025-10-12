  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Bulls? Big update on Bucks superstar surfaces after battle with COVID (Oct. 12)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Bulls? Big update on Bucks superstar surfaces after battle with COVID (Oct. 12)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:16 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Bulls? Big update on Bucks superstar surfaces after battle with COVID (Oct. 12). (Image Source: Getty)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks during their third preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Greek superstar missed the team’s previous two tune-up games and several practice sessions while battling COVID.

Ad

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers provided an encouraging update on his superstar after Saturday’s practice concluded. Giannis was a full participant in the team’s workout and did not suffer any setbacks during the ramp-up process.

"Bucks head coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo went live five-on-five at today's practice and they plan on having him play on Sunday against the Bulls," Bucks insider Eric Nehm tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with a left foot injury during last season’s playoffs, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks get eliminated in the first round. During the offseason, the two-time MVP led his national team in the European Championships but suffered a knee injury during the tournament, forcing him to miss one game.

Ad

Antetokounmpo has never shied away from expressing his desire to compete for another championship. However, he hasn’t come remotely close to winning his second title over the past three seasons, with injuries playing a major role in Milwaukee’s first-round exits during that span.

The biggest challenge for the perennial All-Star will be staying healthy during the business end of the season. With the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to be without their superstars next season, the Bucks are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run.

Ad

However, their success will ultimately depend on whether Antetokounmpo can remain in peak condition when the postseason arrives.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during Bucks vs. Bulls preseason game?

The preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Bulls game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network (local) and CHSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications