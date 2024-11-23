Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks superstar's availability (Nov. 23)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Bucks will be on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off an impressive 129-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum on Friday.

Giannis spearheaded the Bucks’ charge against the Pacers with a dominant all-round performance, recording a triple-double with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks have won five of their last six games, with Giannis’ exceptional performances being the driving force behind their success. The one-time NBA Finals MVP has been in incredible form over the last seven games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis may have added motivation heading into the game against the Hornets. In their previous matchup on Nov. 16, a controversial foul call on Giannis against LaMelo Ball in the closing seconds proved costly. LaMelo converted both free throws, sealing a 115-114 win for Charlotte. Giannis will likely be eager to make a statement this time around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced the Charlotte Hornets numerous times, but surprisingly, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar doesn’t have an outstanding track record against the Eastern Conference team, like he does against most of the teams in the league.

Expand Tweet

Against the Hornets, Giannis has averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field, including 28.9% from beyond the arc.

In their most recent matchup, Giannis delivered a triple-double performance, tallying 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during Bucks vs. Hornets game?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback