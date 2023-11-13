Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update from the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls. The Eastern Conference contest will take place on Monday, Nov. 13. At the time of writing, Giannis is expected to participate in the contest.

Milwaukee is currently 5-4 on their season. They will face one of the league's most beleaguered rosters. The Bulls are widely expected to hit the reset button in the coming months. Their aging roster isn't hitting the heights the front office had hoped. The absence of Lonzo Ball is a big factor in the franchise's struggles.

The Bucks have the perfect opportunity to continue building some momentum when they face Chicago. Damian Lillard is listed as probably for the game against the Bulls, too. His presence in the rotation alongside Giannis will ensure Milwaukee enters the contest as heavy favorites to secure a win.

The Giannis and Lillard partnership is still in the early stages. We've seen some very encouraging moments from the two stars. Yet, getting them reps in game situations is the best way to continue building on the pairing and ensuring they're rolling by the time the season picks up pace and games hold a little more meaning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate for the Milwaukee Bucks

Over his first nine games, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He's shooting 58.1% from the field. Adrian Griffin has his superstar forward working in the post, as well as pressuring defenses with his bully drives to the rim.

Sure, Giannis isn't having much success with his three-point shot. However, his perimeter game is still a work in progress. Nevertheless, Giannis is dominating with his size and athleticism. There's not many defenders that can stop the 28-year-old when he's sprinting downhill and looking to score within four feet of the basket.

As the season continues, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton will find their own rhythm and up their performance level. Once all three are on the court and healthy, Milwaukee will be a nightmare prospect for opposing defenses. Lillard and Middleton will provide exceptional floor spacing. Giannis will bring rim pressure and transition scoring.

Brook Lopez is still one of the best defensive big men in the NBA and can hit his perimeter shots when required. Milwaukee's roster is built around Giannis. It's designed to get the best out of him. To begin the season, that roster construction is paying dividends. There's also still a lot more growth to come. That's why the Bucks are viewed as legitimate contenders this season.