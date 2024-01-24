Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Jan. 24)

The 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo is a huge reason the Milwaukee Bucks, 30-13, are second in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are in the midst of a mini-winning streak, having won their last two games, both against the struggling Detroit Pistons, who hold the worst record in the league right now.

Milwaukee's next opponent is much tougher, as they will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won their last eight games. Coincidentally, they also handed the Bucks their most recent defeat. The last time these two teams faced each other was last Wednesday (Jan. 17) when the Cavs routed the Bucks 135-95.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Will he play tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report due to a shoulder injury even though he played their last two games against the Detroit Pistons. Despite the injury, Giannis suited up for his team and played well, dropping 31 points and 10 rebounds in their first game and another 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in their next.

It appears that the 'Greek Freak' has been able to play through the injury, and fans can expect him to do the same for their upcoming rematch against the Cavs despite being listed as day-to-day in the team's injury report.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis has only missed two games this season, with the most recent one being on Jan. 17 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His uncommon absence was attributed to an injured right shoulder.

He was first added to the injury report prior to their game on Sunday (Jan. 14) against the Sacramento Kings, which was not the news that the team or their fans were hoping for. However, he still showed up and even dropped a triple-double in their overtime victory (27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

However, he ended up missing their next game due to the same injury. Thankfully, he was able to bounce back to lead his team to two straight wins.

How to watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Fiserv Forum. The game will tip-off at 7:00 PM Central Standard Time. The game will be available on NBA League Pass. Additionally, it will also be available locally on Bally Sports WI or on Fubo.

This will be the first of two games where the Cavs and the Bucks face each other, with their next matchup coming later this week.

