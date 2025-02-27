Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on Bucks superstar's availability (Feb. 27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks as they host the surging Denver Nuggets at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday. The 2x NBA MVP has been listed as probable with a left calf strain ahead of the marquee matchup.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular in the team's injury report ever since his lingering calf injury saw him miss the All-Star Games. The forward, however, played the last game against the Houston Rockets. His 27-point double-double coupled with 10 rebounds went in vain as the former edged out the Bucks 100-97.

The Milwaukee superstar lacing up comes as a boost for the side looking to make a surge in the East. A win over Nikola Jokic and Co. further cements his case as the two potential MVP candidates face off in a key contest. As for the other names in the injury report, Pat Connaughton (left calf strain) and Bobby Portis (team suspension) miss out.

"Would have to kick me out": Giannis Antetokounmpo makes feeling clear on trade rumors

Soon after the blockbuster Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the marquee names doing the rounds as a potential star on the trade block. The 'Greek Freak' was even asked about his views on the trade and how it would work for him if he was shipped to a different franchise.

The 30-year-old made it clear that Milwaukee was where he wanted to play ball and that the franchise would have to show him the door if they wanted to replace him with another star.

"I don’t think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out."

Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since being selected as the 15th overall pick by the franchise in the 2013 NBA Draft. He inked his rookie scale contract with the Bucks in July that year. Earlier, he signed a three-year, $175,369,471 contract with the side in 2023. The Bucks last won a title in 2021 with Giannis Antetokounmpo bagging his maiden NBA Finals MVP.

This season, the forward continues to prop up big numbers averaging 31.0 points on 60.0% shooting from the field, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in 44 appearances. With Damian Lillard in the fold, the duo will now look to make a deeper run in the playoffs.

