Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Bucks All-Star's availability (Feb. 5)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability remains uncertain for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Bucks superstar is listed as "questionable" on the team’s injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, the same issue that sidelined him in their previous game.

Without Giannis, the short-handed Bucks struggled in a lopsided 125-96 loss to the OKC Thunder. The two-time league MVP last played in Milwaukee’s 132-119 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, where he delivered a dominant double-double.

He finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, shooting an efficient 14 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was exceptional throughout January, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors on Tuesday. Across 15 games, he averaged 30.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists. This marks his first Player of the Month award of the season and the 11th of his illustrious career.

As for the Bucks, Doc Rivers' squad currently holds fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-22 record through 48 games. However, they have struggled with consistency, splitting their last 10 games with five wins and five losses.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Hornets game will be telecast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSWI (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Hoops fans can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

