Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on All-Star forward's availability (Jan. 6)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will face the Houston Rockets when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Houston on Saturday, January 6. Outside of Jae Crowder, who is recovering from a left adductor strain, the Bucks have a fully healthy roster and will head into their upcoming game with their core rotation in place.

Giannis will likely be the spearhead of Adrian Griffin's offensive plans. The veteran forward has been dominant all season and will test the resolve of Ime Udoka's team on defense. The presence of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton should also ensure Giannis has enough spacing to be at his most effective.

Still, the Bucks will need to be cautious. Jalen Green's explosiveness, as well as the grit that Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have brought to the Rockets, make them a difficult opponent to face. Then, there's the incredibly talented Alperen Sengun to contend with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks will need to ensure their defensive structure is firmly in place. That means finding ways to hide Lillard on the defensive end while still giving him the freedom to leak out on the fast break. Still, it's often easier to make high-level defensive reads when you have Giannis and Brook Lopez protecting the rim.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's new contract will ensure the Milwaukee Bucks remain competitive

Giannis Antetokounmpo has another season left on his current five-year, $228.2 million deal. During the off-season, the superstar forward put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension worth $177.1 million. The final year of that contract extension is a player option. Giannis will be 31 when he decides whether to opt into the final year of that deal.

That means the Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players in the world tied down until 2027 at the earliest. They thus have another four seasons of being considered high-level contenders before they need to begin worrying about retaining Giannis for the final stages of his career.

As with most superstars, Giannis will likely opt out of the final year in his extension. At 31, he will still be young enough to sign one more major deal (health allowing), which would give him the best chance of maximizing his earning potential before calling time on his tenure in the NBA. After all, an NBA career is short, so players have to be smart with how their approach their contract situations.

Giannis and Bucks fans will be hoping that over the next contract (or two), he can add to his sole NBA Championship and help hang some additional banners in Milwaukee. He has already cemented himself as a franchise legend, and any further success would be adding to his legacy and ensuring he's seen as one of the most impactful European players to ever grace the league.