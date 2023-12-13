Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest update on 2-time NBA MVP's availability (Dec. 13)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are back in action on Wednesday night. "The Greek Freak" has been on a tear in December, scoring at least 30 points in four games. So, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers?

According to the Bucks' injury report, Antetokoumnpo is expected to suit up on Wednesday to face the Pacers. He's not dealing with any kind of injury at the moment and has only missed one game this season.

The same can't be said for six players on Milwaukee's injury report, though. Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton and Chris Livingston are out due to injuries, while Marques Bolden, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton are assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

As mentioned above, "The Greek Freak" has only missed one game this season. Antetokounmpo did not suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors due to a calf injury. It was a minor injury, so he returned the next game.

Antetokounmpo suffered an injury earlier this month when the Bucks faced the New York Knicks in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. He sprained his left ankle in the first quarter after accidentaly stepping on Julius Randle's foot.

The two-time NBA MVP played through the injury to help the Bucks get the win. He ended that game with 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. He also did not miss any game after the injury and appeared to have fully recovered.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats vs Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played against the Indiana Pacers 37 times, averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.1%.

The Milwaukee Bucks have faced the Pacers twice this season. Antetokounmpo had 54 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the Bucks' 126-124 loss on Nov. 9 in Indiana.

"The Greek Freak" followed up with 37 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks on Thursday in theNBA In-Season Tournament semifinal. It was another great game for Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks lost 128-119 to the Pacers.

