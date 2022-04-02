×
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been phenomenal or the Milwaukee Bucks
Modified Apr 02, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been stellar for the Milwaukee Bucks in the past couple of games. He helped the defending champions to crucial Eastern Conference victories over the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

To put his brilliance in numbers, the Greek Freak is averaging 35.0 PPG and 13.2 RPG in his last five appearances. He has certainly shut down many critics and after his recent exploits, Antetokounmpo has certainly won a few MVP votes for himself.

Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 14 rebounds – and a win-preserving block – in a 118-116 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday. He then had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a 120-119 overtime win at Brooklyn on Thursday. His 3-pointer sent the game to overtime and his free throws sealed the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 10: 44 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST30 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST25 PTS - 17 REB - 5 AST36 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST30 PTS - 15 REB - 4 AST31 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST43 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST39 PTS - 7 REB - 7 ASTBest in the world?👀 https://t.co/YiWP5Cn8ge

The Bucks had a tough schedule, but his dominance has already helped them get the better of the 76ers and the Nets. However, they have another difficult game against the LA Clippers (37-40) on Friday night and his availability will be key for them in this game.

What's Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the hopes of the Bucks fans who will be hoping for the team to win the championship this year as well
According to the Milwaukee Bucks' recent injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out for the game against the LA Clippers due to right knee soreness. The 27-year-old was listed as probable for the last two games but still played, considering the significance of those games. However, the decision to rest him for the back-to-back game makes sense as he is pivotal for their playoff run.

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have all been ruled out, so Mike Budenholzer will test his bench strength against the Clippers.

The moment Giannis became the Bucks All-Time Scoring Leader!! Congratulations @Giannis_An34!! https://t.co/a7w4tHK8Eb

The Bucks (48-28) are second in the East, a half-game behind the Miami Heat (49-28) with five games remaining.

Although all their stars are out, players like Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are also capable of leading the team.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the Bucks soon as his injury is not a major one. This is likely just a break from the heavy load he has taken on over the past week. He has had issues with his knee in the past, and the Bucks would certainly not want to risk an injury to him at this point. That's why they decided to rest him.

8 FEELING GREAT!! 8 dunks tonight for Giannis. 😤 https://t.co/KhzR5i2TQn
Antetokounmpo would certainly be a big boost in this game. However, he will be looking to get back for the Bucks in their game against the Dallas Mavericks (48-29) on Sunday.

