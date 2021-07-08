Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals?

Several people were left amazed when Giannis Antetokounmpo's name popped up in the starting five for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. There were concerns regarding his fitness level and the possibility of aggravating a knee that he had hyperextended merely days ago.

But once Giannis Antetokounmpo took to the court, most of those fears were alleviated. Giannis' movement was as normal as it could possibly be, and he played with the same aggression that earned him the nickname 'Greek Freak'. He also managed 20 points, 17 rebounds and one incredible block.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer did a fairly good job of managing Antetokounmpo's minutes. Giannis had only played 24 minutes by the end of the third quarter and was let loose in the fourth, playing almost the entire length of that period.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo start for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals?

The most important aspect to monitor after returning from a knee injury is to see how it responds after undergoing physical activity. There was every possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the aftereffects of the short recovery period since hyperextending his left knee.

Giannis in action during Game 1 of 2021 NBA Finals

Luckily for Milwaukee Bucks fans, Giannis is not listed in the team's latest injury report. The Greek Freak is in line to start against the Phoenix Suns tonight.

The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo's name from the injury report also hints at the fact that his left knee has gotten better. This could present Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer with some extra options to include in his game plan while adding to the woes of the Phoenix Suns.

Giannis on what it would mean to win a championship with the @Bucks.#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV Media Availability



MIL/PHX Game 2: Thursday - 9:00pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/hL7h4Ae5y9 — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

The most notable shortcoming for the Bucks was their inability to curb the mid-range game of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. They managed to do so for periods when Giannis Antetokounmpo played as the center. But those minutes were rare as the team didn't want to put Giannis into intense physical battles immediately after returning from an injury. This could change in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's mere presence on the court is always going to create problems for the Phoenix Suns. But his increased fitness level will allow Mike Budenholzer to use the two-time MVP in a more physical role.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal