Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 8th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 2

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals with the intent of taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Phoenix Suns held home court in Game 1, securing a comfortable 105-118 win. Chris Paul delivered a memorable performance, registering a stat line of 32 points and nine assists on a staggering 12-19 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Mike Budenholzer's side will be looking to restore parity as the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to win their first championship since 1971.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

In great news for Milwaukee Bucks fans, talismanic forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taken off the injury report. He was listed as doubtful for Game 1 but eventually ended up playing in the contest.

Donte DiVincenzo's season ended in the Miami Heat series due to a foot injury, which automatically rules him out of tonight's affair. He underwent successful surgery on his foot on June 9.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric has been sidelined with a knee injury for the Phoenix Suns and is out for an indefinite period. All other Suns players will be available for selection.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will start Jrue Holiday at point guard, with Khris Middleton starting at the other guard spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the standout player for the Bucks this postseason, averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds on 55% shooting from the field, and should start at small forward.

PJ Tucker is expected to retain his place as the team's starting power forward, with Brook Lopez set to partner him in the Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt.

Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, and Bryn Forbes will complete Budenholzer's rotation.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will probably remain unchanged for tonight, with Devin Booker and Chris Paul taking up the two guard positions. Jae Crowder will start at small forward, with Mikal Bridges taking up the power forward position.

DeAndre Ayton has averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds in the postseason and will be the team's starting center.

Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Torrey Craig will come off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Power Forward - PJ Tucker l Center - Brook Lopez

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Jae Crowder l Power Forward - Mikal Bridges l Center - Deandre Ayton

