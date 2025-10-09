Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Pistons? Latest on Bucks superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 9)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ second preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The &quot;Greek Freak&quot; is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report due to an illness. He recently recovered from COVID and rejoined training camp on Saturday.The perennial All-Star was absent from Milwaukee’s 103-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Giannis appeared to be in high spirits during practice on Wednesday as he got some work done on the court. The Bucks have three more preseason games remaining and it will be interesting to see whether Giannis gets the green light from the medical staff to play in any of them.Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday and addressed the ongoing rumors about his future in Milwaukee. The one-time NBA champion reaffirmed his commitment to the Bucks but once again emphasized the importance of being in a winning position.&quot;I’ve always wanted to be in Milwaukee,&quot; Antetokounmpo said, as quoted by Eric Nehm of The Athletic. &quot;I always wanted to represent the city. As long as we have the opportunity to win and I feel like we have an opportunity to win … So I’m here. Milwaukee Bucks, I’m here.&quot;The two-time league MVP represented Greece in the EuroBasket competition during the offseason. He helped his nation clinch a bronze medal in the European Championship and was delighted with the achievement. However, for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo hasn’t experienced postseason success over the past three seasons as the team has been eliminated in the first round each time.How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons preseason game?The preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Bucks vs. Pistons game will be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.