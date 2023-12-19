Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest update on the two-time MVP’s availability (Dec. 19)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available on Tuesday for the Milwaukee Bucks against the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time MVP isn’t on the team’s injury report so he should be good to go for the said game. Antetokounmpo is coming off a monster double-double on Sunday versus the Houston Rockets and is looking to sustain it against San Antonio.

The much-anticipated first head-to-head between “The Greek Freak” and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, though, will have to wait for another date. San Antonio has ruled out the Frenchman after he rolled his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. “Wemby” will be on the sidelines cheering for his team as he recovers from right ankle soreness.

The matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No.1 pick of this year’s draft was on the radar for most basketball fans. San Antonio’s superb rookie did quite well against LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The two guarded each other for most of the game and hoop fanatics couldn’t get enough of the action between the two.

The next time the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs will battle each other will be on January 5, 2023. Hopefully, both Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama will be healthy during the said date.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off illness to reset more Milwaukee Bucks history

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin told reporters heading into his team’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 16 that Giannis Antetokounmpo was “under the weather.” The superstar forward was ruled a game-time decision as he was ill.

Antetokounmpo was eventually cleared to play hours before the game. He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. “The Greek Freak” played second fiddle to Damian Lillard who lit up the Pistons for 33 points to go with five assists and four rebounds.

Two nights later, Giannis Antetokounmpo was probable but ended up with impressive numbers against the Houston Rockets. The seven-time All-Star had 26 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. His 14th rebound pushed him past the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most rebounds in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo is now the Bucks’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and assists. He joined LeBron James (Cavaliers), Kevin Garnett (Timberwolves) and Michael Jordan (Bulls) as the only players to lead their respective teams in those categories.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ascent as the Bucks’ career leader in rebounds came four nights after he exploded for 64 points. The said output was the most in a single game in team history.