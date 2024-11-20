Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Bulls? Latest injury update on Bucks superstar | Nov. 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, and former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to feature in this highly anticipated matchup between the Central Division rivals. Leading up to the game, there were concerns about Antetokounmpo, who was a game-time decision due to a kneecap issue, but he is listed as probable to play.

Antetokounmpo has been outstanding over the early stage of the season. The 6-foot-11 Greek center is averaging a double-double and leads the Bucks roster in points (31.4) and rebounds (12.4). He ranks second in the lineup in assists (5.9) and blocks (1.5), behind Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez, respectively.

Over 13 games, Giannis has recorded 30 or more points on seven occasions. His standout performance of the campaign came against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 13, with the Bucks superstar logging a whopping 59 points. He shot 21-of-34 from the field and converted 16-of-17 free throws. Only the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox has scored more points in a single game this season (60).

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed just one game this season, sitting out during the Bucks' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 4.

Despite a string of productive outings from Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have had a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season. Five wins from their first 14 games means there is significant pressure on coach Doc Rivers to make adjustments and find a winning formula.

The Bulls (5-9) come into the game with a half-game lead over the Bucks. Chicago has won just three of its last 10 and has won consecutive games just once this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to secure his second NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Giannis Antetokounmpo has transformed the fortunes of the Milwaukee Bucks since making his NBA debut in 2013. Before his arrival, the organization had failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs over 12 consecutive seasons.

With plenty of experienced NBA players on the roster, there are high hopes for this Bucks team. Antetokounmpo was instrumental in leading the franchise to its second championship in 2021 and will be looking to repeat the feat this season.

Along with Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has retained several key players from the 2021 championship team, including Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton. The addition of eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard in 2023 offered the lineup another elite scorer.

Antetokounmpo remains one of the top players in the league and will aim to lead this talented roster on another deep playoff run in 2025.

