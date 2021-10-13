Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns against the Utah Jazz in an exciting preseason game at the Vivint Arena in Utah tonight. Both teams will look to get a win in this game to get in the perfect rhythm ahead of the regular season.

The Bucks have not had the greatest of preseason campaigns, winning only one of their three games thus far. The Deer District was happy that the Greek Freek featured in their 130-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. They will now hope to see the two-time MVP again in the Bucks' preseason game against the Jazz tonight.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Anetokoumpo played for 17 minutes in the Bucks' win over OKC. He was highly effective, scoring eight points, and securing nine rebounds and six assists. His performance against the Thunder was a good sign for the Bucks, as they will need his best on the opening night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play this game, and will look to once again impress and lead the team to victory. His domination in the paint could be key to the Bucks' chances of getting the better of a Jazz team boasting the likes of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Antetokounmpo's availability is great news for the Bucks. However, they have a few injury problems heading into this game. Forward Bobby Portis has been ruled out due to a strain in his left hamstring. Donte DiVincenzo and Sam Ojeleye are also out the game against the Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Injury report update for Wednesday vs. Utah: OUT:

Donte - left ankle; surgery

Semi - left calf; strain

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the prime reasons the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship last season. Despite his injury woes, the Greek Freak stayed with the team and led their way to victory. He averaged 35.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 3.2 APG in the six-game Finals series against the Phoenix Suns. His brilliance there helped him win the Finals MVP honor.

The Milwaukee Bucks will commence their campaign to defend their championship on October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo will hope to have a great year once again, and lead the Bucks to another deep run in the NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokoumpo returned to action this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 10. He is also expected to star for the Miwaukee Bucks in tonight's preseason game against the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis returns. 8 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL Giannis returns. 8 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL https://t.co/V4jNctXJou

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending champions, so they will have the attention of fans throughout the 2021-22 season. However, teams like the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets also look strong. So the Bucks will have their work cut out to land back-to-back championships.

