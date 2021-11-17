Is Gordon Hayward playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets host the red-hot Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center tonight but their star forward Gordon Hayward's status is still unclear. The Hornets are riding a three-game winning streak, including a victory over the league-leading Golden State Warriors.

It was Stephen Curry's hometown game and the stands were filled with Warriors' blue and Davidson's red. The crowd lit up every time Curry made a shot or even touched the ball but the Charlotte Hornets pulled through in the clutch and won the game 106-102.

Gordon Hayward scored just 10 points in that game on 4-12 shooting from the field. He did record 4 assists and 3 rebounds in his time on the court and was +5 for the night.

However, the major burden was carried by Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges, who all went for 20+ points. All of Rozier's 20 points came in the second half, which fueled the Hornets' win.

However, Gordon Hayward has been a crucial part of this young team. He is the veteran presence on a roster filled with developing players. Hayward has dropped 20+ points in eight of the 15 games so far and is shooting at excellent splits of 48/44/86.

What is Gordon Hayward's status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

Gordon Hayward is officially listed as probable for the game against the Washington Wizards tonight. He is dealing with discomfort in his right hamstring and has no official diagnosis or injury yet.

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT

Gordon Hayward (R Hamstring Discomfort) is PROBABLE

Gordon Hayward played 31 minutes in the Charlotte Hornets' last game against the Golden State Warriors but was visibly uncomfortable.

In fact, even in a close game down the stretch, he didn't step foot on the floor in the final few minutes and sat on the bench. He played just 5 minutes in the final quarter and registered 0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in that period with no shot attempts as well.

When will Gordon Hayward return?

The Charlotte Hornets' last game was three days ago and Gordon Hayward has had time to rest. As mentioned above, he didn't play down the stretch of that game either, supposedly to rest his hamstring.

He is listed as probable for this game so there is a more than likely chance that he will play tonight. In case he doesn't, we predict that Gordon Hayward should be good to go in Charlotte's next game against the Indiana Pacers.

