Is Isaiah Stewart playing in Game 3 against Knicks? Latest on Pistons center's availability (Apr. 24)

The Detroit Pistons are set to face the New York Knicks in Game 3 on Thursday, but uncertainty remains regarding Isaiah Stewart's availability. The young center is listed as questionable on the Pistons' injury report as he continues to manage a right knee injury.

Stewart was sidelined for Game 2 due to the same issue, but his absence didn’t prevent Detroit from seizing home-court advantage. The Pistons delivered a stellar performance at the hostile Madison Square Garden, securing a crucial win to even the series at 1-1.

Stewart’s presence in the paint and the physical edge he brings are vital to Detroit’s game plan. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff previously noted that Stewart would be a game-time decision for the foreseeable future, emphasizing that the rest of the roster must step up and bring extra intensity whenever their big man is unavailable.

"He was phenomenal last night," the Pistons coach said a day after Game 1. "His effort, how he protected the rim, the energy that he brought, how his teammates fed off of his injury was huge.

"When he’s not on the floor for us, we all have to bring that. We have to find a way because we can’t just lean on him all the time or expect it to just be him. We have to play with that same ferociousness and that effort that he does."

Isaiah Stewart played 19 minutes against the Knicks in Game 1 and ended with two points. He shot 1 of 2 from the floor while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out one assist and registering two blocks.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons?

The New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game will take place on Thursday, Apr. 24, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Pistons game will be telecast live on TNT, FDSDET (local) and MSG (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

