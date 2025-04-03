"You're going berserk" - Carmelo Anthony urges Isaiah Stewart to embrace 'controlled chaos' as Pistons' enforcer

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony seems like he is a fan of Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart. Melo shared his appreciation for what the 6-foot-8 enforcer brings to the game. However, he also offered him some advice on how to channel that energy.

Anthony shared his words of wisdom for Stewart on his "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Thursday. His advice, which was laced with his praise, was prompted by the altercation between the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The former NBA All-Star began by saying that each generation of players needs a player like Stewart. He also said that he has now established himself in that role, and opposing coaches and players are now aware of it.

"That's his game, and he's found his role for that in Detroit," Anthony said (Timestamp: 1:17.45). "So, I think the game needs it. On the flipside of that, there's gotta be some type of controlled chaos in a sense 'cause you are going berserk. I love (Isaiah Stewart), I love my guy but champ is going berserk."

This is not the first time that Isaiah Stewart has been involved in an on-court altercation. The most infamous of them was the one he had against LA Lakers forward LeBron James.

On Nov. 21, 2021, James attempted to box out Stewart following a free throw from Jerami Grant. During the sequence, James inadvertently struck Stewart in the face. What happened next was a bloodied Stewart repeatedly trying to get at James while officials and players tried to restrain him.

In fact, Carmelo Anthony was there as a member of the Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony is also a fan of Isaiah Stewart's teammate, Cade Cunningham

Aside from Isaiah Stewart, Carmelo Anthony is also a fan of another young Detroit Pistons player, Cade Cunningham.

On the Feb. 28 episode of "7 PM in Brooklyn," Anthony sang Cunningham's praises. During that segment, it became evident that Anthony had been a fan of the young Pistons guard even before he came to the NBA.

"We're seeing the development of Cade Cunningham, like the patience of going through the process," Anthony said (Timestamp: 54:35). "Cade was nice. High school, Oklahoma State, he's been nice. But now he's starting to find his pace, flow, speed, confidence, he's shooting the ball. He's doing s*** that's letting you know 'I'm here.'"

The Detroit Pistons landed Cade Cunningham with the first pick in the 2021 draft, a pick that they got by finishing the prior season with a 20-52 record. Things started slow for Cunningham and the Pistons, winning only 17 games in his sophomore season and 14 games in Year 3.

However, they've turned it around, and Cunningham's breakout has to do with it. This season, he is averaging a career-high 25.7 points and 9.2 assists. Under his leadership, Detroit is poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. This will also be the first time since then that they'll conclude a season with over 40 wins.

